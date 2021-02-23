ADVENTURE Cinema has announced new socially spacious tour with more than 80 UK locations.

With outdoor cinema road-mapped to reopen from May 17, Adventure Cinema has announced a huge line-up of outdoor cinema experiences in Wales and beyond.

There are more than 80 locations in the UK to choose from - including Caldicot Castle, Vauxhall Fields in Monmouth, and Cosmeston Lakes in Penarth - which will show a range of films.

Movies being shown on the tour include: The Greatest Showman, 1917, Joker, the Harry Potter series, Grease, Dirty Dancing, The Lion King, The Dark Knight, Jurassic Park, The Goonies, Pretty Woman and many more.

All venues chosen are socially spacious and open-air, allowing guests to enjoy the magic of cinema in a safe environment.

READ MORE:

When entering each venue, groups will be guided to their picnic space by friendly stewards with PPE, who will seat people safely away from other groups.

Other measures include wide aisles to the left, right and centre of the event space, allowing people to safely move around, and regularly cleaned, individual toilet units with hand sanitising stations outside.

Adventure Cinema event in 2019 (Picture: Adventure Cinema)

Co-director of Adventure Cinema, Ben Lovell, said: "We had great fun putting on the UK’s biggest ever drive-in cinema tour last summer, and now we can’t wait to travel all over the country once again, this time with our open-air cinema season.

"Just like with the drive-in shows, we’ve worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for all the family.

"We’ve got some amazing films to show in some truly incredible spaces, and we’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”

To find out more, or to book tickets, visit www.adventurecinema.co.uk/

Should the events be unable to do ahead ticket holders will be offered a 100 per cent money-back guarantee.

Tickets are done electronically, so people will not be sent a physical ticket.

Guests of any age can attend but those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the over the age of 18.