A STRETCH of the A466 in Monmouthshire will be completely closed to traffic for four weeks as work to stabilise the rock face above the road takes place.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that essential safety works are to undertaken in April to stabilise the rock face above the A466 between St Arvans and Tintern.

The work, to protect road users from dangerous rock fall, is planned to commence on April 6.

Sections of the road, at Whitebrook, Redbrook and Wyndcliffe will all be subject to closure during the work.

The time frame has been chosen to avoid disturbing hibernating bats.

The council anticipates the project, which will involve rock being removed, will require a four-week full road closure.

Following this period it is expected there will be a further two-week period during which there will be a single lane closure, with traffic lights controlling passage through this section of the road.

The planned diversion will, the council says, be suitable for all types of vehicles and will be clearly signed.

Tintern will remain accessible from the north.

Councillor Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member for Infrastructure said: “It is essential that we undertake these important safety works as efficiently and quickly as possible. We are making every effort to ensure that the works are started early April and completed in the shortest time possible.

"It will, however, be subject to final approval from Welsh Government and contractors being able to meet the resource required to complete the works safely owing to potential impact of COVID-19 on their workforce.

“We have had to time the works to avoid disturbing bats while they are hibernating. "We appreciate the inconvenience that the road closure will bring to residents travelling through the area, but we must undertake this essential work to keep road users safe. There will be a diversion in place, details of which will be widely publicised nearer the time, and we are grateful to the local community for their patience.”

Further details of the road closure, including the diversion route, will be available on the council’s website at monmouthshire.gov.uk prior to the works commencing.