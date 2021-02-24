A PENSIONER who downloaded more than 500 “disgusting” child abuse pictures will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Jeffrey Reynolds, 72, of Victoria Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was handed a suspended jail sentence after he admitted using the internet to search for the disturbing images.

Prosecutor Marian Lewis told Cardiff Crown Court how police officers raided the defendant's home last summer.

They found he had 56 category A images - the most extreme - 73 category B, and 382 category C pictures.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent pictures.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said of his client: “He will never do anything like this again. This was a lapse.

“There is a lack of previous convictions. There were 511 pictures in total and there were no moving images.

“That is not as many as the courts are used to seeing.

“He entered guilty pleas. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and he presents a low risk of re-offending.”

Mr Waters added how Reynolds had spent some time in police custody following his arrest in June last year.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant he had downloaded “disgusting” images of sexual abuse against children.

Reynolds was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and he must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to register as a sex offender until 2031.

The defendant was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which will regulate his use of the internet.

Reynolds will have to pay £300 towards prosecution costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

Judge Fitton also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the electrical items seized which contained the illegal images.