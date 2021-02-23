THE Welsh Ambulance Service is starting to see less coronavirus-related activity, its chief executive has said.

Jason Killens said staff across Wales were receiving less Covid calls.

He praised the efforts of people across the country in following tier four restrictions.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Killens said: "It is pleasing to say that the effect of the lockdown here in Wales has now started to be seen.

"We're seeing less Covid patients in the community, we're seeing less Covid patients contacting us through the 111 or the 999 service and of course that's translating, thankfully, into less patients needing to be admitted to hospital.

"What is good at the moment is we are seeing less Covid-related activity across our service and indeed across Wales.

"So our people - our staff, our emergency medical technicians and our paramedics - are beginning to see that come through in the number of Covid-related patients they are responding to in the community."

However, Mr Killens stressed that the pandemic wasn't over, and asked people to continue following the rules.

He added: "The virus doesn't respect Easter or other breaks, it's important that as we begin to ease cautiously the lockdown, which is the right thing to do, that the public continue to follow the rules that are in place so we don't let the virus run away with itself and hopefully this will be the last lockdown we end up enduring."