Gwent Police have issued a warning to motorhome owners in the region following suspicious activity.
In the last two weeks police have received multiple reports of people making enquiries to purchase motorhomes across Caerphilly.
They are asking owners in Risca, Crosskeys, Newbridge and Abercarn to be vigilant.
Anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour should report it to Gwent Police by calling 101.
A police spokesman said: "Motorhome owners within Risca, Crosskeys, Cwmcarn, Abercarn, Crumlin, Newbridge, Ynysddu please remain vigilant.
"We have received numerous reports over the last two weeks of males making enquiries into purchasing motorhomes.
"Report any suspicious behaviour via 101."