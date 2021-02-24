A YOUNGSTER from Cwmbran has set out to raise money for a children’s cancer charity with a series of challenges and events throughout the year.

Oliver Carter, 10, started off his year of fundraising on February 14, when he shaved his head to raise funds for Latch.

The Coed Eva Primary School pupil has also pencilled in a walking challenge for March, and is organising a raffle for April.

“I was watching YouTube one night and an ad came up for cancer support. It was really emotional. It got me thinking about doing my own fundraising,” he said.

“Latch is a local Welsh children’s cancer charity, so that’s the one he picked,” said he mum, Ceri Carter.

“I thought I’d start with braving the shave,” said Oliver.

“It went really well. We had about £600 afterwards. We raised about £150 on the Facebook Live. Lots of my friends joined in with the Facebook Live too.

“I’m really looking forward to March’s challenge. I’m walking 50 miles in March. And I’m doing a raffle in April.

“We are going to try and do things throughout the year.

“My mum suggested that we marched 50 miles in March. I thought that sounded a good idea.

“With the weather and everything it’s been horrible, so we’re going to use it as an opportunity to get out and about.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Oliver Carter after shaving his head for children's cancer charity Latch. Picture: Ceri Carter.

After announcing that he would be doing a raffle in April, Oliver has been contacted by local businesses offering to donate prizes.

“Because they are local businesses it’s nice to see the community getting behind us,” said Mrs Carter. “Some of the offers we have had are so good as it’s been such a tough time for them.”

“I wanted to say a big thank you to everyone,” said Oliver.

Currently, Oliver has raised more than £800 of his £1,500 target.

You can find out more by searching ‘Ollies Charity Project 2021’ on Facebook, or you can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/oliverscarter

“He’s been a bit overwhelmed with everything that’s come through,” said Mrs Carter.

“It was lovely as I could see he was upset by what he saw on YouTube, so it was good to tie it into a project.

“It gives Ollie something to focus on as lockdown’s been really tough and he’s still not gone back to school.”