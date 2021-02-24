EMERGENCY crews were called out to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention near Pontypool yesterday.
The Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident, at Varteg, along with two rapid-response vehicles and an emergency ambulance.
The incident occurred at around 12.40pm yesterday afternoon.
The patient was taken by road to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.
Details of their condition are not available at this time.
