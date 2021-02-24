IF you are still on the hunt for a PlayStation5, gamers are being warned of a shortage of consoles lasting until 2022.

The next-gen console is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on one.

Following its November release, with pre-orders starting in September last year, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

New drops from a range of UK retailers have sold out within minutes with demand still far outweighing supply.

Now Sony’s gaming chief, Jim Ryan, has refused to guarantee the technology giant will be able to meet demand in time for Christmas 2021.

It will be bad news for gaming fans still desperate to get their hands on Sony’s new console.

However, Jim Ryan, president and gaming chief of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was able to confirm that Sony will be able to produce “decent numbers” of the new console for customers in the final six months of 2021.

The Sony chief expects supply limitations of the PS5 to “ease incrementally throughout 2021”.

“It will get better every month throughout 2021,” he said.

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.

“There are very few magic wands that can be waved.”