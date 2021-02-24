LOVE Island is set to return this summer according to presenter Laura Whitmore.

The show has been a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic with the summer 2020 and winter 2021 series cancelled.

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine Whitmore, who is expecting her first child with husband Iain Sterling, who also works on the show, shared an exciting update with fans of the show.

She said: “I have been told that it’s coming back. I love doing it, it’s such a fun show.

"And I actually think it’s been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss.

"It’s nice to realise how much people missed the show. Apparently applications are crazy this year."

Joking about it’s return and the show’s reputation for contestants getting close and personal, Whitmore said: "Let’s just pray the vaccines kick in.

"I’ve got a friend who jokes we should do Love Island Extra Baggage, with people who have ex-husbands and kids.

"Maybe if it’s only the older people that have been vaccinated, we’ll do that!”

Despite the exciting news, fans should refrain from getting too excited according to ITV2 Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Media Show she said: "I genuinely don’t know," when asked about the show.

"We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while, we didn’t do it last summer.

"We are looking at all our options at the moment because the pandemic makes it hard."

The last couple to win the show was Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, while Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned Love Island winners in 2018.

Other famous faces to have appeared on the show include Dr Alex George and Maura Higgins while Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still together after finding love in the villa.