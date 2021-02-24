CONFIRMED deaths from coronavirus in Gwent have fallen by 75 per cent in the past three weeks, compared to the previous 21 days.

In the three weeks to today - February 24 - 37 deaths have been confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), according to Public Health Wales.

But in the three weeks to February 3, the number of confirmed deaths here was 148.

The reduction mirrors the situation across much of the rest of Wales, allied to falling case rates.

There have been 13 new deaths confirmed today across Wales including one in Gwent, the first in this area for four days. Public Health Wales puts the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales at 5,263, including 935 in Gwent.

A further 236 new cases have been confirmed in Wales today, including 47 in Gwent, the latter as follows: Newport, 17; Caerphilly, 13; Torfaen, 11; Monmouthshire, four; Blaenau Gwent, two.

The total number of confimed cases since the pandemic began in Wales is now 202,560, including 39,966 in Gwent.

The all-Wales rolling weekly coronavirus case rate has fallen again, and for the week to February 19 - the latest available - is 75.7 per 100,000.

Three areas of Gwent have rolling weekly case rates to that date below the Wales average.

Blaenau Gwent (48.7 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (57.1) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (67) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales.

Newport (93.1) has the fourth highest rate in Wales for the week to February 19, and Caerphilly (87.8) the fifth highest.

Ceredigion 27.5 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (44.5) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

Anglesey (102.8 per 100,000) and Flintshire (103.1) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 19, was 6.9 per cent. Caerphilly (eight per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 36

Flintshire - 18

Newport - 17

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 15

Caerphilly - 13

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Bridgend - 12

Swansea - 12

Torfaen - 11

Wrexham - 11

Conwy - 10

Denbighshire - 10

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Carmarthenshire - eight

Gwynedd - seven

Powys - seven

Monmouthshire - four

Anglesey - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Blaenau Gwent - two

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - eight

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.