NEW vaccine priority advice will be published by the Welsh Government today, following an update from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The JCVI has updated its information to recommend prioritising those with learning difficulties and unpaid carers.
Speaking at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, health minister Vaughan Gething said: "Within the last 30 minutes or so the JCVI has issued updated information on prioritising the vaccine for people with learning disabilities.
"As I stand here, my team are urgently determining how this information impacts on our plans here in Wales.
"We will publish guidance today that will take into account this latest information from the JCVI, and that will help pick up vaccine uptake for unpaid carers and people with learning difficulties or severe mental ill health.
"The guidance will explain who in these groups are eligible for the vaccine prioritisation and explain how we will identify, contact and support people to access their vaccine.
"Unpaid carers and those with learning disabilities is a large group of people and it may take some time for NHS Wales to offer appointments to everyone - but please be assured that our NHS is working as quickly as possible and nobody will be left behind."