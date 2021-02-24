SOUTH Wales Police are appealing for information following the theft of flowers from a Cardiff crematorium last month.
The incident took place at Thornhill Crematorium.
Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV, or the individuals themselves, are asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *011781
READ MORE:
If you have information which may help, call 101 or contact the police via direct message on social media.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.