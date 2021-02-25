The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we feature Jason Burgess, 46, a warehouse worker from Pontypool.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography when I was around 12 years old when my parents gave me their film SLR camera.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love taking pictures because I enjoy seeing the scenery around me and I can express my creativity through photography.

Looking towards the Folly at Pontypool

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

I enjoy going around my local area of Pontypool as it has a fantastic park and canal which has stunning views and lots of wildlife.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon D7100 DSLR with 18-105mm lens.

Comet Neowise over Keeper's Pond, near Blaenavon

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

An image of comet Neowise is my favourite as it was one of the biggest events in the astronomy calender of 2020.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined because I enjoy photography and it was the perfect page to showcase my work and to enjoy looking at other members photographic artwork.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would like to go to Norway and photograph the northern lights as its one of my dreams as an astrophotographer.

Anything else you think we should know?

I have entered various photo competitions at the Cwmbran community farm yearly event over the years and I also have had a exhibition at Pontypool Museum and with the Kickplate Project when they ran a gallery in Pontypool.

A red kite at Brecon

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

You don't need the most expensive equipment to get a great photograph and never give up on getting that one image.