Disney+ revealed they will be adding a sixth service to their streaming platform this week.

On February 23, Star joined the platform alongside Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney to bring added value to your subscription service.

Disney recently announced that the service has 94.9 million subscribers worldwide, as it shared plans for a raft of new projects, including 10 new Marvel series and 10 new Star War series.

Hit drama series including Lost, 24 and Desperate Housewives, as well as films such as The Favourite, Working Girl and 9 To 5 will be among the raft of options when Star becomes available.

Liam Keelan, vice president of original programming in Europe and Africa, said there will be 10 new shows made in Europe, highlighting the French fantasy series Parallels and the Italian series The Good Mothers, the true story of an Italian prosecutor who decides her way into the Mafia is to get wives and girlfriends to turn and give evidence.

Keelan also confirmed there are UK series in the pipeline, saying: “There are a number of projects just on the cusp of announcement, a real range of different shows, dramas, comedy, unscripted, a really exciting line-up to announce soon.”

As part of the expansion customers will see s light increase in their monthly subscription fee.

Discussing the price hike, Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “We feel really good about the price and the value we are offering subscribers.

“We’ve had one simple price so far, which is £5.99, and as of February 23, when Star goes live, we will continue to have one simple price and that price will be £7.99 per month.

“We think that is great value, and if you want to have even better value you can take out an annual subscription, which offers you 12 months for the price of 10 to make it even better value than the monthly one.”

Looking at the list of TV series and films being made available it is hard to disagree. The launch of Star has seen over 75 TV shows and 280 films made available in the UK.

Here is a full list of content coming to Star as part of you Disney+ subscription.

Star originals

Big Sky

Helstrom

Love, Victor

Solar Opposites

TV shows

According To Jim, Seasons 1 – 8

Alias, Seasons 1-5

American Dad, Seasons 1-16

Animal Fight Night, Seasons 1-6

Apocalypse World War I, Season 1

Apocalypse: The Second World War, Season 1

Atlanta, Seasons 1-2

Blackish, Seasons 1-5

Bloody Tales Of Europe, Season 1

Bloody Tales Of The Tower, Season 1

Bones, Seasons 1-12

Brothers & Sisters, Seasons 1-5

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Seasons 1-7

Buried Secrets Of WWII, Season 1

Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7

Castle, Seasons 1-8

Code Black, Seasons 1-3

Cougar Town, Seasons 1-6

Desperate Housewives, Seasons 1-8

Devious Maids, Seasons 1-4

Drugs, Inc. Seasons 2-7

Family Guy, Seasons 1-18

Feud: Bette And Joan, Season 1

Firefly, Season 1

Flashforward, Season 1

The Fosters, Seasons 1- 5

The Gifted, Seasons 1-2

Glee, Seasons 1-6

Grey’s Anatomy, Seasons 1-15

The Hot Zone, Season 1

How I Met Your Mother, Seasons 1-9

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty, Season 1

The Killing, Seasons 1-4

LA 92

Lance, Season 1

Lie To Me, Seasons 1-3

Lost, Seasons 1-6

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars, Seasons 1-2

Modern Family, Seasons 1-8

O.J.: Made In America

Perception, Seasons 1-3

Prison Break, Seasons 1-5

Raising Hope, Seasons 1-4

Resurrection, Seasons 1-2

Revenge, Seasons 1-4

Rosewood, Seasons 1-2

Scandal, Seasons 1-7

Scream Queens, Seasons 1-2

Scrubs, Seasons 1-9

Sleepy Hollow, Seasons 1-4

Snowfall, Seasons 1-3

Sons Of Anarchy, Seasons 1-7

The Strain, Seasons 1-4

Terra Nova, Season 1

Terriers, Season 1

Trust, Season 1

Ugly Betty, Season 1-4

Ultimate Survival WWII, Season 1

Valley Of The Boom, Season 1

Witness To Disaster, Season 1

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files, Season 1-9

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All, Season 1

24, Season 1-9

24: Legacy, Season 1

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us, Season 1

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade? Season 1

9-1-1, Season 1-2

Films

The 13th Warrior

42 to 1

9 to 5

Adam (2009)

The Air Up There

The Alamo (2004)

Anna And The King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Another Stakeout

Anywhere But Here

Arachnophobia

Australia

Bachelor Party

Bad Ass

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Times At The El Royale

Baggage Claim

The Banger Sisters

Be Water

Beaches

Before And After (1996)

Belle

Beloved (1998)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Best Laid Plans

Big Trouble

Billy Bathgate

Black Nativity

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation …

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Breaking And Entering

Bringing Out The Dead

Broadcast News

Brokedown Palace

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Brothers In Exile

Brown Sugar

Bubble Boy

Bulworth

Bushwhacked

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Catch That Kid

Cedar Rapids

Chain Reaction

Chasing Papi

Chasing Tyson

Choke

The Clearing

Cleopatra (1963)

Cocktail

Cocoon: The Return

Cold Creek Manor

The Color Of Money

Come See The Paradise

The Comebacks

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Conan The Barbarian

Confetti

Consenting Adults

A Cool Dry Place

Cousin Bette

Crazy/Beautiful

Crimson Tide

The Crucible

Cyrus

Damien – Omen Ii

The Darjeeling Limited

Dark Water

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day The Series Stopped

Day Watch

Deadpool 2

Dead Presidents

Deceived (1991)

The Deep End

Deep Rising

Deion’s Double Play

The Devil Wears Prada

Devil’s Due

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Double Take

Down And Out In Beverly Hills

Down Periscope

Dragonball: Evolution

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Drive Me Crazy

The Drop

Duets

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Encino Man

Enemy Of The State

Enough Said

Evita

Exodus: Gods And Kings

The Fab Five (2011)

Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)

The Fault In Our Stars

The Favourite

The Final Conflict

Firestorm (1998)

The Fly (1986)

For The Boys

Four Falls Of Buffalo

French Connection II

The French Connection

From Hell

Gentlemen Broncos

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

A Good Year

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great White Hype

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty As Sin

Gun Shy

The Happening

Here On Earth

High Fidelity

High Heels And Low Lifes

Hitchcock

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Springs (2003)

I Heart Huckabees

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Origins

I Think I Love My Wife

Idiocracy

In America

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Inventing The Abbotts

Jennifer’s Body

The Jewel Of The Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Jordan Rides The Bus

Joshua

Just Married

Just Wright

Kingdom Come

Kissing Jessica Stein

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist

Ladyhawke

The Ladykillers (2004)

Last Dance (1996)

Le Divorce

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looking For Richard

Mad Love (1995)

The Man From Snowy River

Margaret

The Marine

Marked For Death

The Marrying Man

Martha Marcy May Marlene

MASH

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Medicine Man

Melinda And Melinda

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Miller’s Crossing

Moulin Rouge (2001)

My Father The Hero

Mystery, Alaska

The Namesake

Nature Boy

Never Die Alone

The Newton Boys

Night Watch (2006)

No Mas

Nothing To Lose

Notorious

Office Space

One Hour Photo

Oscar And Lucinda

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Out To Sea

Pathfinder (2007)

Phat Girlz

Phone Booth

Planet Of The Apes (1968)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Pony Excess

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Post Grad

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Pretty Woman

Primeval

The Puppet Masters

The Pyramid

Quills

Quiz Show

Ravenous

Rebound

Renaissance Man

Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise

The Ringer

Robin Hood (1991)

The Rocker

Romancing The Stone

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

Ruthless People

The Savages

Say It Isn’t So

The Scarlet Letter

Sea Of Shadows

The Secret Life Of Bees

Separate Lies

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shining Through

The Siege

Signs

Simon Birch

A Simple Twist Of Fate

The Sitter (2011)

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleeping With The Enemy

Solaris

Someone Like You

Soul Food

Spy Hard

Stakeout

Starship Troopers

Stoker

Summer Of Sam

Super Troopers (2002)

Surrogates

Swing Kids

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

Thank You For Smoking

There’s Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line (1999)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Titan A.E.

Tombstone

Toys

Trapped In Paradise

Tristan & Isolde

Up Close & Personal

V.I. Warshawski

Veronica Guerin

The Village (2004)

Von Ryan’s Express

Waiting To Exhale

Waitress

Waking Life

The War Of The Roses

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

The Way Way Back

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

White Men Can’t Jump

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

Woman On Top

Working Girl (1988)

The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want To Believe

Disney+ UK, now including Star is available for £7.99 per month.