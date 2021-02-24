A NUMBER of proposed Active Travel Routes in Newport could be used to further promote the city's Chartist heritage.

New routes for walking and cycling could be set up as part of the M4 Commission plans to link outlying Newport districts to the city centre and to proposed new rail stations.

Chairman of Our Chartist Heritage, Pat Drewett, has submitted a suggestion to Newport City Council that all the proposed walking and cycling routes should be named after local Chartists.

"By associating active travel routes with Newport’s much-loved Chartist heritage, designating each route with the name of a local Chartist personality, the network of routes will become more easily embedded into the culture of the city," he said.

"This will add to the heritage narrative of the city, improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of all citizens and help create a place that we will all want to live in both now and in the future."

Our Chartist Heritage are a group aiming to keep the legacy of the Chartists alive in the city.

Mr Drewett has drawn up maps of sites he thinks will be best suited to such routes - with all areas of Newport and the surrounding area covered.

To show your support for Mr Drewett's plan, visit newport.commonplace.is/comments/602e57ce4214fbbceddf4413

"The Chartist name chosen for each route should be a matter for public discussion," he said.

"Recognising the more well-known Chartist personalities such as John Frost and other less well-known Chartists such as Jane Dickenson, Mary Brewer and Mary Frost.

"There are many names to choose from and the selection process might form part of the public consultation about the overall project."