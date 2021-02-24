A DEFIBRILLATOR has been installed at Cwmbran Boating Lake.

The life-saving piece of equipment was installed on the wall at the boating lake cafe last week. Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council teamed up with Cwmbran Community Council to install the device, as the lake is within Cwmbran Community Council’s boundaries.

A spokesman for Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council said: "Sometime ago Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council recognised the need to place a defibrillator at the boating lake because it is such a popular attraction for residents and visitors.

"Whilst we hope it will never be used the community council understands emergencies happen and communities must be prepared.

"As the boating lake is outside of Llanyrafon and within the boundary of Cwmbran we worked with our friends at Cwmbran Community Council to install the defibrillator."

Cllr Darrell Dewer, chairman of the community council said: "The boating lake is a very popular recreation facility not only for locals but those who travel to visit the area.

"Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council are pleased to collaboratively work with our colleagues at Cwmbran Community Council in providing a defibrillator for use in the area should it be required."

Cwmbran Community Council chairman Cllr Anthony Bird said: “As part of the council’s ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Cwmbran this is great example of the practical work that the Cwmbran Community Council and our partners are doing day in and day out.

“I’m extremely pleased that our two councils have worked together to deliver this defibrillator for the community and look forward to many more collaborative projects in the future.”