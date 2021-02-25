The Welsh Government is to ban all traffic on the A4042 between Caerleon Roundabout and Cwmbran Roundabout so that work on or near the trunk road can be carried out.

The temporary prohibition will come into for on March 7, 2021 and will operate overnight from 8pm to 6am on an intermittent basis for not longer than 18 months.

The temporary prohibition of vehicles:

1. The length of the A4042 westbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the western side of the Caerleon Roundabout to the nosing of the M4 Junction 25A westbound exit slip road.

2. The length of the A4043 eastbound carriageway which extends from its junction with the eastern side of Grove Park Roundabout to its junction with the western side of the Caerleon Roundabout, Newport.

3. The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Grove Park Roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch Roundabout, Torfaen.

4. The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Croes-y-Mwyalch Roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Crown Roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained southbound from Cwmbran Roundabout to point of closure).

5. The length of the A4042 which extends from its junction with the northern side of Crown Roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Turnpike Roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch Roundabout and southbound from Cwmbran Roundabout to points of closure).

6. The length of the A4042 that extends from its junction with the northern side of Turnpike Roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Edlogan Way Roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch Roundabout and southbound from Cwmbran Roundabout to points of closure).

7. The length of the A4042 that extends from its junction with the northern side of Edlogan Way Roundabout to its junction with the southern side of Cwmbran Roundabout, Torfaen. (Local access to be maintained northbound from Croes-y-Mwyalch Roundabout to point of closure).

Alternative routes:

The alternative routes will be signed with appropriate diversions signs and will vary depending on destination and when a particular length of the A4042 described above is temporarily closed to traffic.

During closures of the lengths of the A4042 described in paragraphs 1 and 2 of the schedule, the alternative route for vehicles less than 4.8 metres in height is via the A4042, B4591 and B4596 Caerleon Road.

The alternative route for vehicles over 4.8 metres is via the A4042, B4591, B4596 Caerleon Road, B4237 and the east of westbound M4 as necessary.

Alternative routes for all other closures will be available via the A4042 Heidenheim Drive, A4051 Malpas Road and A4051 Cwmbran Drive, as appropriate.

Mobile Services (Ellistown) Ltd, of Unit 19, South Leicester Industrial Estate, Ellistown, Coalville, Leicestershire, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Motorpoint Newport, Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Newport as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.

Properts Solicitors, of Chepstow, is looking for anyone with an interest in Stephen Richard Henig (deceased), a retired school teacher, formerly of Springfield, Lower Lane, Mynyddback, Shirenewton, who died on September 10, 2020.

Properts Solicitors, of Chepstow, is looking for anyone with an interest in Violet Lucas (deceased), a retired administrator, formerly of Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home, Newport Road, Castleton, Newport, who died on April 9, 2020.

Dale Radford, trading as South Wales Liquid Screed, of Unit 39, Penmaen Small Business Centre, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use School Yard Garage, Penmaen Road, Pontllanfraith, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.