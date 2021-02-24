LIVE: Walsall v Newport – Telford wastes golden opportunity to break deadlock

LIVE: Walsall v Newport – League Two updates
- - County bidding to climb to sixth with a first win on the road since December 8.
- - The Exiles are on a shocking run of form with just eight points from a possible 36, yet they remain in the mix for promotion.
- - Manager Michael Flynn makes two changes to the team that lost to Forest Green with Matty Dolan and Scot Bennett in as County return to 3-5-2.
- - Maynard denied at the near post in the best opening of a half dominated by the Exiles.
- - Dom Telford shoots straight at the keeper early in the second half.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment