AS IT HAPPENED: Walsall v Newport – Labadie earns County a precious win

Walsall 0 Newport 1: Labadie earns County a precious win
- - County climb to sixth with a first win on the road since December 8.
- - Manager Michael Flynn made two changes to the team that lost to Forest Green with Matty Dolan and Scot Bennett in as County return to 3-5-2.
- - Nicky Maynard denied at the near post in the best opening of a half dominated by the Exiles.
- - Dom Telford shoots straight at the keeper early in the second half.
- - Joss Labadie puts County in front from close range.
- - The Exiles survive some late pressure to take the spoils.
