South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

AS IT HAPPENED: Walsall v Newport – Labadie earns County a precious win

Menu

Walsall 0 Newport 1: Labadie earns County a precious win

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - County climb to sixth with a first win on the road since December 8.
  • - Manager Michael Flynn made two changes to the team that lost to Forest Green with Matty Dolan and Scot Bennett in as County return to 3-5-2.
  • - Nicky Maynard denied at the near post in the best opening of a half dominated by the Exiles.
  • - Dom Telford shoots straight at the keeper early in the second half.
  • - Joss Labadie puts County in front from close range.
  • - The Exiles survive some late pressure to take the spoils.