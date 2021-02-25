CONTENTIOUS plans to build 164 houses on a greenfield site in Blackwood have been recommended for approval, despite a petition signed by more than 200 people.

Outline planning permission to build homes on the 14.5-acre site made up of agricultural fields at Cwmgelli, Blackwood, was approved after an appeal in 2015.

The description of the development did not specify how many homes would be built, but a design and access statement said “the development will provide a maximum of 120 new dwellings”.

But now, a petition has been signed by 241 people, along with other letters of objection, after developer Taylor Wimpey lodged a reserved matters application for 164 homes.

Objectors say the number of homes proposed is more than the amount indicated in the outline planning application.

They have called for other brownfield sites to be considered and say the development is “within a green wedge”.

But Caerphilly council planners have recommended approval of the application when it goes before the council’s planning committee to be decided next week.

A planning report says the outline application “indicated” the housing scheme would provide 115 homes, but that this number was not specified in the description of the development.

It says 164 homes would be a suitable number for the size of the site, adding that 115 homes would be “a less efficient use of land”.

“The number of dwellings proposed is not considered to represent over-development of the site, indeed as outlined above, the number of dwellings proposed is considered to be an appropriate density for the site and represents an efficient use of land,” it adds.

The proposed development includes 41 affordable homes - made up of 12 one-bedroom homes, 14 two-bedroom homes and 15 three-bedroom homes - which would be managed by Pobl housing association.

The remaining 123 private homes include 72 four-bedroom houses, 41 three-bedroom houses and 10 two-bedroom houses.

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge said there is “going to be a furore” over the application.

He has asked for councillors to visit the site before deciding the application, but such meetings have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The application will be decided at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday March 3.