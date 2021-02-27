Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Donna Nail, of Newport, sent in this picture of Bella, who has been part of the family for five years. She is 10 years old and was a rescue dog. Donna said: "Bella is a very special girl too me as she came into our lives when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bella too was going through her own trauma going into rescue at five years old really underfed and with a bad ear infection. I found Bella and she found me through our darkest moments, and when we had her adoption papers we realised she had gone into rescue the same day I was diagnosed. Bella is my best friend, my guardian angel sent to get through my cancer."

This is Gruff, who lives with Christopher Clements in Griffithstown. Gruff is an Italian Spinone who joined the family a month before the first lockdown.

Leah Ryan, of Cwmbran, has shared this picture of Giz, who has been part of the family for three years. Giz is a rehomed four-year-old husky cross malamute.

Toffee has lived with Aimee Ford in Newport for 14 years. She's been part of the family since she was eight weeks old.

Boss is a French bulldog who lives with Jodie Morgan and her four-year-old daughter in Gelligaer. He's been part of the family for ten months.