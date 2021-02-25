A WOMAN put her neighbours’ lives in jeopardy after she torched her own flat in an apartment block.
Donna Angel, aged 47, set fire to her home on Abertillery’s Valley View Road, prosecutor Julia Cox told Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
The offence was committed on June 23 2018.
Miss Cox said Angel caused nearly £3,500 worth of damage to the flat but “perhaps out of luck” no-one else’s flat in the building was damaged.
The court was told the defendant had no previous convictions.
Laurence Jones, mitigating, said his client had admitted the offence and was remorseful for her actions.
He added that Angel has struggled with alcohol dependence and pointed out the crime was committed nearly three years ago.
Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed her for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision requirement for 18 months.
Angel, now of Somerset Street, Abertillery, must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement for 18 months.
The defendant has to observe an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am until May 15, and pay a victim surcharge of £140.