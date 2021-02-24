A BLACKWOOD man is gearing up to launch a new Instagram series on skincare - and encouraging men to talk about issues.

Scott McGlynn is ready to reprise his Acne Uncovered series on Instagram’s IGTV platform, this time with all-male guests.

The first series of Acne Uncovered was very popular with Mr McGlynn’s 213,000 followers on the platform.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, he said: “I’ve been known for my skincare series on Instagram, where I have had a number of celebrities talking about their skin complaints on Celebrity Skin Talk Series which took off.

"I think people are also relating to the Acne Uncovered series as it's regular people just like them.

“I thought Instagram was the best place for this as not only is it where I’m known for my skincare videos, but its the place where people see ‘perfect’ images. "I want to show that those images are not a reality, and everyone suffers from some form of skin complaint at some time in their life, and that’s okay.”

“I think its important for guys to speak out. Girls and guys may have a different view on acne and social media can make people feel bad when they see all these ‘perfect’ pictures.

"I want to give a positive message and let people know its okay if you have acne or any other skin complaints.”

“We can’t walk down the street with a filter on. So it's important to feel comfortable in your own skin and look after it. Skin care has gone crazy lately and more people are looking after their skin.”

On the show, guests talk to Mr McGlynn about their acne complaints, treatments and tips that work to keep it at bay, as well as tips to help keep up confidence.

“No-one’s ever done a series like this, that I’m aware of,” said Mr McGlynn.

“I’m using my platform to do things I love and to bring these things more to light. I’m using the following and power to help.

"I wish I had that - someone to highlight the things I was going through - when I was growing up, so I’m glad I can provide that for people.”

Mr McGlynn is also known for his hit podcast The Scott McGlynn Show, presenting on Tring Radio, and is emerging as an actor.

He also does a lot of work with men’s mental health charities and in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Recently he was involved in the charity for LGBT+ young people 'Just Like Us’ campaign to raise awareness of the need for inclusive education and support for LGBT+ young people.

You can see previous episodes of Mr McGlynn’s Acne Uncovered and Celebrity Skin Talk series, as well as his other skin care work, on Instagram.com/scottmcglynnofficial

To find out more, visit www.scottmcglynn.co.uk