WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

This week we meet Jamie Shields, a primary school teacher who lives in Caerleon.

Jamie Shields and his partner catching their breath at the top of Twmbarlwm

How long have you lived in Newport?

I've been here two years. I moved here with my fiancé so that we could be close to her family and also start a family of our own.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I love the history, the people and the scenery. It truly is a beautiful place to live. As a golfer, there’s plenty of choice of courses to play!

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Pizza Cutters. Lovely, wood fired pizza delivered hot and fresh to your door. It’s a bargain too.

Dragons or County?

County. I’ve still got my Reading FC season ticket but love going to Rodney Parade to watch county when Reading are playing away.

MORE NEWS:

Best memory of your time living here?

It has to be my first summer, long walks around our village (Caerleon), golf at Celtic Manor and plenty of drinks in the beer gardens.

Favourite Newport pub?

The Tiny Rebel tap room in Rogersotne is fantastic - dog friendly and lovely food and drink. More locally, I love the Bell in Caerleon. It’s a beautiful old pub, fantastic to go to on a winter evening. It’s cosy and warm with the fire blazing. I also like the Man of Steel. A proper pub for a beer after work.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

The Dog House. It served wonderful craft beer and had the most friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Such a shame it closed.

Favourite building in the city?

It has it be the Transporter Bridge. Steeped in history, it really makes Newport unique. One of only eight left in the world. The walk over the top is exhilarating.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Coffiology in Caerleon. Their white hot chocolate is to die for.

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Priory. It’s the best place to eat in Newport. Outstanding service and great food.

The rear of The Priory, Caerleon

Best place for a walk?

I love walking around Caerleon. The views from the top of Lodge are amazing. Wentwood and the Wetlands are also regular dog walks for us.

Roger Fuller took this picture of Newport wetlands nature reserve

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

To make people from Newport to be more proud of their city!

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Celtic CrossFit - helps people to get fitter and feel happier. The Transporter Bridge - see above. Rodney Parade - not many stadiums left in the country as old and full of character.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Hosting the Ryder Cup. The 2010 course is one of the finest in the country.

European Graeme McDowell celebrates putting on the 16th at the 2010 Ryder Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: Ian Cook - Sportingwales

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Cheerful, historic and full of character