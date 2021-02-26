A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE ALEX GOLDSWORTHY, 20, of Twynyffald Road, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS RYAN MORRIS, 30, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES ALEX KELVIN PROCTOR, 33, of Heather Road, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £748 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID JAMES WILLIAMS, 36, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He was made the subject of a four-month electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN WAYNE MANTLE, 36, of Chartist Way, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three months and ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted riding a moped with no insurance and possession of amphetamine.

CRAIG ANTHONY PITTAWAY, 33, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty in his absence of driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £836 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY GIBSON, 48, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted obstructing a constable.

SHAUN GERALD COOK, 55, of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £836 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

STEPHEN MARK DICKSON, 33, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £270 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the Coldra.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.