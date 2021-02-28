THIS week we have delved into the archive to find past pictures of grassroots football teams from the Torfaen area. Can you spot yourself on any of these line-ups? We hope our pictures bring back fond memories.

Cwmbran Town AFC in 1954

The Cwmbran Town AFC squad against Celtic

South Wales Argus: Eight-year-old Michael Rosser, captain, left, with the rest of the Lower New Inn under 9s football team in 1990

Eight-year-old Michael Rosser, captain, left, with the rest of the Lower New Inn under 9s football team in 1990

South Wales Argus: New Inn AFC under 14s B squad in 1990

New Inn AFC under 14s B squad in 1990

South Wales Argus: New Inn AFC U14s A squad in 1989

New Inn AFC U14s A squad in 1989

South Wales Argus: New In AFC U10s A squad in 1989

New Inn AFC U10s A squad in 1989

South Wales Argus: Hollybush were winners of the Newport Primary Schools Cup after beatinf Crindau in 1991

Hollybush were winners of the Newport Primary Schools Cup after beating Crindau in 1991

South Wales Argus: New Inn Boys Club presidents Mr John Gilbert, Left, with some of the team and members of the committee

New Inn Boys Club presidents Mr John Gilbert, Left, with some of the team and members of the committee