THIS week we have delved into the archive to find past pictures of grassroots football teams from the Torfaen area. Can you spot yourself on any of these line-ups? We hope our pictures bring back fond memories.
If you have an old picture of Torfaen you would like to share email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
Cwmbran Town AFC in 1954
The Cwmbran Town AFC squad against Celtic
MORE NEWS:
- Look who’s just been in court from Newport and Caerphilly
- Gwent owner fears 'there won't be many care homes left' soon
- The new police dog recruits starting training in Pontypool
Eight-year-old Michael Rosser, captain, left, with the rest of the Lower New Inn under 9s football team in 1990
New Inn AFC under 14s B squad in 1990
New Inn AFC U14s A squad in 1989
New Inn AFC U10s A squad in 1989
Hollybush were winners of the Newport Primary Schools Cup after beating Crindau in 1991
New Inn Boys Club presidents Mr John Gilbert, Left, with some of the team and members of the committee