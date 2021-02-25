POLICE dogs across Gwent have helped rescue people from rivers over the last few days.
In the last hour of their shift, police dog Tigra found someone in distress in the river last night.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's dog section said: "Literally last hour of the night shift with Gp Tigra locating individual in distress in the river.
"Handler then entered the water bringing them to the bank and passed to ambulance service. Life saved."
READ MORE:
- The tales this Risca boy invented about his cats have been turned into a book
- Coronavirus latest across Gwent as all adults to be offered vaccine by July 31
- New vaccine targeting South African coronavirus variant due to start trials
The incident came days after another individual was rescued from a river.
Police dog Toby found a "high risk missing person" on Saturday.
Gwent Police's dog section tweeted: "High risk missing person located by Toby. 40 minute old hard surface track,lots of contamination with individual located submerged in river suffering hypothermia.
"A life saved without doubt."