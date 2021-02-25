TWO men have been fined after travelling from Manchester to Gwent to view a caravan.
Gwent Police issued the two men with fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus rules yesterday.
They were travelling from Manchester to Blackwood to view a caravan.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Our teams are working to ensure our communities are playing their part to stop Covid.
"Yesterday two males were issued Covid fines after travelling from Manchester to the Blackwood area, to view a caravan, this is unnecessary."
Wales is currently in alert level four.
The general rules at alert level 4 are that:
- people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes;
- people must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.
At alert level 4, you can only leave home if you have a “reasonable excuse”. The following are considered to be reasonable excuses for leaving home at alert level 4:
- to exercise;
- to meet the other people in your support bubble if you have one;
- to escape a risk of illness or injury, such as for victims or people at risk of domestic abuse;
- to provide or receive emergency services;
- to attend a place of worship;
- to attend a wedding, civil partnership or funeral if you are invited;
- to vote in an election;
- for elite athletes, to train or compete (or for others, to provide coaching or other similar support to an elite athlete).