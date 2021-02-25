DO YOU recognise the van in this image?

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), in conjunction with Cardiff County Council and Newport City Council, is asking people to help identify a person suspected of multiple fly-tipping offences last year.

Camera footage captured by Liberton Investigations, NRW and the council has revealed a suspect in a Transit tipper, vehicle registration ND06 LWZ, illegally dumping household waste on land on both sides of the border in Cardiff and Newport.

The offences took place during September and October last year, in the following locations:

September 2 – Land next to the LG plant in Coedkernew, Newport;

September 4 – Land next to the plant LG in Coedkernew, Newport;

September 6 - Lamby Way Workshops, Lamby Way, Cardiff;

September 10 - Waterside Business Park, Lamby Way, Cardiff;

October 7 - Hendre Road, Cardiff.

A joint investigation between NRW, Cardiff County Council and Newport City Council began, but has been unable to identify the suspect as the vehicle involved is believed to be using false plates.

Together, the organisations are now turning to the public to ask for their help in identifying the suspect captured on camera.

Pamela Jordan, senior officer from Fly-Tipping Action Wales said: “The person who repeatedly fly-tipped this waste clearly has little regard for the environment or the local communities and businesses who are left to face the problem.

“From the behaviour we’ve seen, we strongly believe they are likely to do this again, if they haven’t already, which is why we’re so keen to track down the individual for questioning.

“If you have any information about the individual caught on camera, we’d urge you to come forward and contact our incident hotline on 03000 65 3000.

“Remember that as a householder, if you are paying someone to take away your waste you need to check that they are a registered waste carrier. If your waste is fly-tipped, and can be traced back to you, you could face an unlimited fine and prosecution.”