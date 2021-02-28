A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JACQUELINE ANN DOYLE, 51, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation after she was found guilty after a trial of theft from Samantha Sim.

HANNAH LUCY FORBES, 29, of Waunllwyn Crescent, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to fraud by making a watch available for sale, taking payment but not delivering it.

She must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £780 in compensation and costs.

ETHAN RYAN GRIFFIN, 22, of Twmbarlam View, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES RYAN PRICE, 22, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted two counts of assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS OWEN JONES, 18, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage on Christmas Eve.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £210 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DONNA MARIE PEARCE, 43, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 30 months after she admitted driving on Lighthouse Road whilst being unfit through drugs.

She was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

GARETH LEE BRITTAN, 41, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

CRAIG TOGHILL, 35, of Waterton Close, Waterton, Bridgend, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified in Newport.

He was banned from driving licence for 50 months.

HOWARD ROBERT BIRD, 66, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS BROWN, 30, of Michael Way, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RIKKI CHARLES FULLER, 33, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN LEE DAVIES, 33, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CHLOE EDGE, 22, of Greenfield Place, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMY LOUISE DAVIS, 26, of Washford Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

XIONG HE, 46, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SOLOMON KALEM HENRY, 34, of Gaer Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £502 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence, speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone and driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANGELA KINDY, 46, of Shelley Crescent, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER CUMMINGS, 27, of Bryn Glas, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON ANDREW JONES, 42, of Whitchurch Road, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

or disorderly behaviour in Newport.