A MAN has appeared in court charged with being responsible for a fatal crash which happened on the M4 motorway 17 years ago.
Omar Hassan, 44, formerly of Commercial Road, Newport, was remanded in custody at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is alleged to have caused the death by dangerous driving of 24-year-old Iraqi man Hama Falih Foran Jabar on August 21, 2004.
The incident happened at Magor, near junction 23 westbound.
Hassan, who followed proceedings in the Kurdish Sorani language through an interpreter, was represented by Nigel Fryer.
The prosecution was represented by Ieuan Bennett.
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing which is due to take place next week on Friday, March 5.
