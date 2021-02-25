A ROLLING road block will be in place on the M4 shortly.
UPDATE 12.45pm - The incident is now clear.
It will be in place between Junction 25 for Caerleon and Junction 24 for Coldra on the eastbound carriageway.
It is needed to move a horse that is stranded in a broken down vehicle.
Drivers are being warned to expect some delays as a result of the road block.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales warned: "Rolling Road Block - M4 in both directions between J25 Caerleon and J24 Coldra
"We will be conducting a rolling road block shortly to assist in the safe transfer of a horse from a broken down vehicle on the Eastbound carriageway.
"Expect some delays."