OFFICERS found a quantity of class B drugs and cash when they executed a drugs warrant in Gwent.
Police officers in Monmouthshire carried out the warrant in Chepstow.
They discovered thousands of pounds of cash and class B drugs at the property.
READ MORE:
- Caught on camera: Public appeal to help catch serial fly-tipper in Newport
- Covid fines for two men who travelled from Manchester to Gwent to view caravan
- Police dogs 'save lives' in river rescues across Gwent
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers said: "Yesterday, officers from Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant in Chepstow and a quantity of Class B drugs was located, along with thousands of pounds of cash.
"If you have any information or concerns about drug use, please get in touch, we continue to act."