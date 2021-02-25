OFFICERS found a quantity of class B drugs and cash when they executed a drugs warrant in Gwent.

Police officers in Monmouthshire carried out the warrant in Chepstow.

They discovered thousands of pounds of cash and class B drugs at the property.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers said: "Yesterday, officers from Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant in Chepstow and a quantity of Class B drugs was located, along with thousands of pounds of cash.

"If you have any information or concerns about drug use, please get in touch, we continue to act."