MONMOUTH Festival has been held for more than 37 years in the town.
A free event, the festival is held over a number of locations including a main stage in Agincourt Square plus performances at The Riverside, St Mary’s Church, The Methodist Church and Monmouth Savoy. Crowds flock to see the latest talent in dance, classical, country, folk, jazz, pop, rock ’n roll, ska, world music and more.
The legendary frifters perform on the Agincourt Square stage at Monmouth Festival. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Crowds enjoying the Monmouth Festival
Monmouth Festival - Uncle Rocks a new band that are heading for the top. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Monmouth's mascot Harry The Vole reads his card from the children of Puddleducks Nursery in Raglan appealing for him to attend Monmouth Carnival. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Crowds enjoying the Monmouth Festival
Crowds enjoying the Monmouth Festival
Monmouth Festival - Rock musicians who got together for the funeral of Jake Thackeray perform swing music at the Cliveden Set led by Bleyddyn Richards