Just 11 days remain until the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, held in association with the University of South Wales. Every year we ask our readers to tell us about the outstanding people and groups in their communities so that we can shine a light on their work and publicly thank them for what they do. This year's ceremony will be held online and everybody is invited to watch the event, hosted by Simon Weston CBE, which can be watched on the South Wales Argus Facebook page from 7pm on Thursday, March 11. The Pride of Gwent Awards would not be possible without our sponsors and supporters, and this week we profile three of them.

THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is supporting the Pride of Gwent 'Courage' Award.

This health board is responsible for delivering NHS services across Gwent, serving more than 639,000 people. Striving for excellence across a wide range of services, it aims to provide safe, high quality care and deliver as much of this at home, or as close to home as possible.

Clinical Futures is the health board’s plan for sustainable health and care services – and they have recently made some major changes to the way services are delivered in Gwent.

The following information will help you choose the right NHS service for your needs:

Call 999 or go to the Grange University Hospital if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury;

Go to a Minor Injury Unit at Nevill Hall, the Royal Gwent, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr or Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Hospitals, if you have a minor injury (children under one year old will need to go to The Grange University Hospital)

Contact your GP if you have an illness or concern that is not immediately life-threatening;

Call NHS 111 if you are unwell, unsure what to do and need help. You can also call 111 for urgent GP care when your own surgery is closed.

Treat at home or contact your pharmacist if you have a minor illness or ailment such as a sore throat, cough, skin irritation or common mild illness.

It’s really important that you visit the right place, at the right time, to get the best and most timely care.

Please visit https://abuhb.nhs.wales/clinical-futures to find out more about the changes to NHS health services in Gwent.

THE Pride of Gwent Charity Champion is sponsored by Knauf Insulation.

Knauf Insulation is the UK’s leading manufacturer of non-combustible mineral wool insulation solutions. Its Cwmbran manufacturing facility produces glass mineral wool and employs 207 members of staff – predominantly from the local area.

As a family-owned business, Knauf Insulation has strong values centred around putting people first, which is one of the core pillars of its 2025 global sustainability strategy ‘For A Better World’.

This means that, as well as being a good employer, Knauf Insulation seeks to be a positive force in the local community. In Cwmbran, this is demonstrated through its staff-led Community Matters programme.

Throughout the year the company's Community Matters ambassadors decide how best to support the local area through the adoption of charities, community projects, volunteering and sponsorship.

Knauf's Cwmbran site has supported Welsh charities Ty Hafan, Ty Nant Ddu, Hospice of the Valleys and Hope Rescue for the past 18 months building up a good relationship with staff and volunteers.

To kick-start fundraising efforts, Knauf Insulation donates £1,000 per quarter and staff vote to decide how this money is distributed. Around eight fundraising events are organised in a normal year ranging from challenges such as the Welsh Three Peaks and Trek Fest, to charity collections. Each year, the Cwmbran team raises in the region of £10,000 supporting and sponsoring local charities and events.

Prior to the Covid-19 restrictions, Knauf Insulation also supported its chosen charities through volunteering. In 2019, employees volunteered 576 hours and took part in tasks from painting and decorating, to gardening and working in charity shops.

Sponsoring the Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award reflects Knauf Insulation’s values and the work it is doing to support the community and make Cwmbran a better place to live and work.

THE Pride of Gwent Lifetime Achievement Award is sponsored by Western Power Distribution, which is responsible for distributing electricity across South Wales, the South West and the Midlands.

Its 6,500 employees are committed to ensuring the company's 7.9 million customers – almost one million of which are in South Wales – receive the highest standards of service.

As a distribution business Western Power doesn't sell electricity – that’s the job of supply companies. It invests around £1 billion every year to ensure the power network of poles and pylons, cables, wires and substations delivers electricity to homes and businesses around the clock. It’s a service that costs the average customer just 27p per day.

"We are pleased to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement Award in the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards," said a spokesman.

"We believe that companies like ours should play a full and active role in the communities they serve, and that awards initiatives are an appropriate way of recognising, encouraging and rewarding people for their hard work and for the way they inspire others."

With this in mind Western Power has stepped up support to communities affected by coronavirus, and at the start of lockdown last year established its 'In This Together – Community Fund'.

The fund was launched to support grass root organisations deliver care to vulnerable people and families. In total £1 million was awarded to 871 good causes directly benefiting 560,000 people. More than £230,000 of the fund was spent in Wales, helping to support 205 organisations with grants to help the community during these challenging times.

"Many of these organisations would simply not function if it were not for the hard work of their volunteers and supporters – individuals who are committed to contributing their time and energy to improve the social and economic wellbeing of their regions," said the spokesman.

"As a key supporter of the Pride of Gwent Awards, we're looking forward to hearing more about the finalists and their achievements and helping to honour these exceptional people. So good luck to all the finalists: you’re all winners!"

