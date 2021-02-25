LEADING doctors across the UK have agreed that all four nations should move from coronavirus alert level five to four, due to generally falling case rates.

It means that every part of the UK is now under alert level four – broadly meaning there remains a high level of transmission and restrictions are continuing to be enforced.

In Wales, people are allowed out of their homes to exercise, for unlimited times and period each day, and can do so with up to four people from two separate households, but social distancing must be maintained.

The Welsh Government has said that despite Wales’ average weekly rolling case rate now being at 75.4 cases per 100,000 – the lowest figure since the week ending September 20 – pressures remain too high on health and social care services to relax restrictions to level three.

READ MORE:

Nowhere in the UK is now operating at alert level five – meaning a “material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed”, indicating “extremely strict restrictions”.

Revealing the news that all areas of the UK will now operate at alert level four, Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton joined Professor Chris Whitty, Dr Michael McBride, Dr Gregor Smith, and Professor Stephen Powis in issuing a statement on Thursday.

Picture: PA

“Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 5 to level 4 in all four nations,” the statement reads.

“The health services across the four nations remain under significant pressure with a high number of patients in hospital, however thanks to the efforts of public we are now seeing numbers consistently declining, and the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded.

“We should be under no illusions – transmission rates, hospital pressures and deaths are still very high.

“In time, the vaccines will have a major impact and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they receive the offer.

“However for the time being it is really important that we all – vaccinated or not - remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines.

“We know how difficult the situation has been and remains to be for healthcare workers, we thank them for their immense effort, skill and professionalism throughout the pandemic.”