A DRUG dealing duo who ran a “booming” cocaine business despite the coronavirus outbreak have been jailed for a total of 12 years.

Friends Corrie Morgan, 24, and Grant McDonald, 23, both from Tredegar, were running an “organised crime enterprise” and would fix their own prices.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Rosamund Rutter, prosecuting, told how the pair were behind an operation that flourished between December 2019 and October 2020.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how an investigation into Caerphilly teenage drug dealers Adam O’Reilly and Kane Watkins led detectives to Morgan.

MORE NEWS

She said, according to Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, that: “Morgan played a significant role with McDonald as his righthand man.

Corrie Morgan

“It was an organised crime enterprise and business appeared to be booming, even during the pandemic.

“They had contacts with upscale suppliers.”

Morgan, of Ysguborwen, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Grant McDonald

McDonald, of Princess Court, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court heard how Morgan had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen and McDonald for drink driving.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Morgan, said the father-of-three had worked as a hygiene technician and was “contrite” about his crimes.

He added his client became involved in the supply of drugs after becoming addicted to cocaine.

Kevin Seal, for McDonald, asked the court to give the defendant the appropriate credit for his guilty plea.

His barrister added: “He has made a foolish mistake at an early stage of his life.

“He feels like he has left down his family more than himself.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendants: “Class A drugs account for almost all the crime which comes through these courts.

“It is an awful trade. It is a dead end gentlemen. It goes nowhere.

“Mr Morgan, you boasted about the money you had and the money you were making.”

Morgan was jailed for six years six months and McDonald for five years and six months.

The defendants are due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in June.