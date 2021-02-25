GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a 49-year-old man from Blackwood, who has been reported missing.
Stephen James was reported missing on February 23, but was last seen on January 29 in Blackwood.
Mr James is known to have links to Tenby.
READ MORE:
- Gwent coronavirus cases top 40,000 - no new confirmed deaths
- Public appeal to help catch serial fly-tipper in Newport
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Unfortunately, the only images we have of Stephen are these CCTV stills which were captured in the Manmoel area on January 18.
“If you have any information relating to Stephen's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 114 23/02/21, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.”