GWENT Police are appealing for information in relation to a missing Ebbw Vale man.
David Douglas Jenkins, aged 43, was last seen at his home in Ebbw Vale at around 5am on Monday February 22.
He has brown, curly hair and owns a red Ford transit van with the registration plate WK02FUE.
If you have seen Mr Jenkins or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 276 24/02/21 or 2100065638.
You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter social media pages.