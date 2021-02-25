THREE more people have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Caldicot on Monday which left a man in hospital.
On Monday morning, following the incident on Longfellow Close in the town at around 5am, a 29-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on the day and is in police custody on suspicion of assault.
Since Monday, two men aged 26 and 29, and a woman aged 27, have also been arrested and are in custody.
Police temporarily cordoned off the street on Monday.
Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the force on 101 or via their social media pages with the reference number 2100062353.
