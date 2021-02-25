A FIRE broke out at a Newport school last night.
Firefighters were called to Ringland Primary School, in Dunstable Road, after a playhouse caught fire last night.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene and put the flames out within half an hour.
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 8.15pm on February 24, crews attended a small fire on Dunstable Road, Ringland.
“A crew from Maindee attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“A stop message was received at approximately 8.45pm."
Gwent Police officers were notified of the incident by SWFRS at 8.18pm last night.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a call from the Fire Service reporting that some playground equipment was on fire in the grounds of Ringland Primary School.
“Officers are currently undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances.”
Although the circumstances of this fire have not yet been officially confirmed, Ringland Primary School has been targeted by vandals before.
Teaching assistant Ben Bennett said: “The playhouse had been there for a while, but the school has just spent thousands of pounds on new fencing and a new nursery and reception block.
“We’ve had no end of vandalism at the school over the past few years – it’s so disheartening for the children.
“Our foundation phase only returned to school this week and now have to see this; it’s so sad.”
