TORFAEN residents have been urged not to throw household waste bags away in public litter bins.
Torfaen council has received a number of reports of this taking place.
"This is not the proper use of a litter bin, and can result in bins overflowing, leading to more litter in neighbourhoods," said a council spokesman.
"Residents should be aware that putting household waste in a litter bin is classed as fly-tipping and anyone found doing this could be prosecuted.
"Litter bins are only to be used for small items of litter which you may have on your person whilst out and about. They can also be used for dog waste if it is properly bagged.
"If you see bins being misused, you can report it to us on 01495 762200.
"If you need additional recycling bags, boxes or bins you can request them online."
