AN AMBITIOUS programme of investments totalling £231 million intended to ‘transform’ communities in Caerphilly county borough have been approved by senior councillors.

A wide range of investments in education, leisure, employment, housing, social care and infrastructure improvements have been included in the transformation programme.

In addition to £231 million earmarked for the future, the plans also include investments over recent years and schemes that are currently in the pipeline, taking the total package to £485 million.

More than £70 million has been earmarked for education, with several school expansions and new builds proposed.

These include the expansion of Trinity Fields school in Ystrad Mynach, a new state of the art Plas-y-Felin Primary School in Caerphilly town and a centre of excellence for vulnerable learners from across Caerphilly in Pontllanfraith.

A new Welsh medium school to serve Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen, and a new build replacement for Upper Rhymney primary school is proposed.

A £36 million redevelopment of the Caerphilly basin area has also been earmarked, and a further £35 million mixed-use investment in the Upper Rhymney Valley.

A further £17 million has been allocated for decarbonisation projects, which could help progress projects such as a solar farm at Cwm Ifor.

Transport improvements such as extending a park and ride in Ystrad Mynach are also included.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said the plans represent “an ambitious programme of investment”.

“It’s clear that this investment is going to transform our communities, providing them with hope, strength and a purpose as we emerge from the Covid pandemic,” she said.

Cllr Marsden said the plans will offer “a route map for our communities to emerge much stronger and resilient post-Covid”.

The council has already allocated £24.54 million from reserves and £4 million from savings towards the programme.

Cllr Colin Gordon, cabinet member for corporate services, said the plans were “exciting, ambitious and also scary”.

“I do not think in the 25-year history of Caerphilly County Borough Council that any administration has put forward such ambitious plans,” he said.

The council’s chief executive, Christina Harrhy said the proposals were “scary in a good way”.

“It’s ambitious and it’s innovative but we are treading new territory,” she said.

“We are carving a new way for our communities in the county borough.”

Individual projects and proposals will be subject to further reports and consideration before any new schemes proceed.

Residents will be encouraged to have their say to help shape the plans.