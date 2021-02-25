THE number of patients with Covid-19 in Gwent hospitals has fallen to its lowest number since October in the last week.

Over the last seven days, there have been 279 coronavirus patients in hospital in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area on average.

That is a large drop from the previous week, where the figure was 423.

It is also the lowest number since October 26 when the end of week average stood at 273.

However, despite the drop in the number of patients in hospital, Gwent is responsible for more than a third of hospital admissions across Wales in the last week.

On six of those seven days, the health board accounted for the most coronavirus admissions to hospital across the country.

Though the numbers did fall in the latter half of the week.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has changed since the start of the second wave in September

Nationally, the numbers in Wales have continued to fall.

In the past seven days the average number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is 1,773, down from 2,040.

While on average, 69 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales due to coronavirus each day over the last seven days, down from 83 last week.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has changed since the start of the second wave in September

Health minister Vaughan Gething spoke of the positive changes being seen across the country on Wednesday.

At the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Mr Gething highlighted that case rates across Wales were now at their lowest since September.

He also reported that the R rate in Wales had dropped to between 0.6 and 0.9, while the number of cases were falling in most areas of Wales.