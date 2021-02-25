TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds met with Ben Jeffreys and Greg Thomas from Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind last week to thank them for the work they do supporting people who are experiencing mental health problems.
Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind provide a number of wide-ranging services for people in the community, including a free six-week programme designed to help people understand and be more in control of their feelings, both community and private counselling services, as well as access to shower facilities and food parcels for those who are homeless.
Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “It has never been more important to ensure people can get the right support for their mental health and wellbeing.
“With a protected minimum spend of £783 million for 2021-22 on mental health, more than any other aspect of the NHS, I am pleased that the Welsh Government is committed to addressing this important issue as a top priority.”