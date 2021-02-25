CAR parking will be hit significantly at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital from next month as work begins on a huge housing development in Pill.

Land owned by the former Whiteheads steelworks, which has been used as an overflow car park by the hospital, is now in the hands of Tirion Homes.

And Tirion is to commence building works at the site, approved in 2017, next month.

The site off Mendalgief Road will include 24 assisted living units, an eco-park, a primary school, and a commercial centre.

Access into the site will also be improved with an upgrade of Mendalgief Road.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says its licence to occupy the Whiteheads car park expires on Sunday (February 28), and those attending the hospital will no longer be able to utilise parking there from March 1.

An artist's impression of how the development may look. Picture: Powell Dobson Architects/The Urbanists

Questions have already been raised over the impact the lack of parking will have on patients.

The health board says it will do “everything to ensure patients and visitors can park at the front of the hospital”, but admitted “due to limited space this might not always be possible”.

Alternative parking facilities are available in the multi-storey car parks in Park Square and Kingsway.

READ MORE:

A spokesperson for the health board said: “We have been served with one month’s notice to vacate the Whiteheads site by March 1, 2021, and there was no option to extend the lease.

"We have been actively seeking a solution to provide alternative parking facilities.

"Car parking will be prioritised for patients at the front of the Royal Gwent Hospital and we are seeking to increase the number of parking spaces available there."

David Ward, chief executive of Tirion Homes, said: "Tirion has worked closely with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board over a number of years to ensure that the temporary car park could be made available for the longest possible period.

"This close collaboration has enabled the health board to plan for alternative arrangements in partnership with Newport City Council to align with the redevelopment programme for the site.

"We continue to be in dialogue with the health board to make sure they can occupy the car park right up to the point construction activities commence."