POLICE have released pictures of a drug dealer’s “sophisticated” cannabis factory operation which allowed him to indulge himself in luxury cars and designer goods.

Luke Bidgway, 35, was jailed after officers smashed the well-organised criminal enterprise he was running in the Blackwood area.

​Officers raided the defendant’s Lon Pennant address in Cefn Fforest in the summer of 2019 where they found a huge cannabis crop.

This is what police found during the raid in June 2019

Large quantities of the class B drug were also found in vehicles owned by Bidgway.

All in all, more than 5kg of cannabis, as well as cash, were seized by Gwent Police.

A bin bag full of cannabis which never made it to the streets

The images show the extent and organised structure of the illegal business.

The defendant, of Waunborfa Road, Cefn Fforest, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and production of the drug.

A draw full of cash

He was sent to prison for three years and seven months by Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

After the sentence, Police Constable Mark Ling, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Luke Bidgway was heavily involved in the production of cannabis, spending thousands in order to set up a sophisticated grow within his own home.

The plants were expertly cultivated

“Officers found more than 5kg of cannabis within both his home address and vehicles.

This picture shows just how well-organised the operation was

“He made a substantial profit from this, allowing him to buy luxury vehicles and other goods.”

Bidgway is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.