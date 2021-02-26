GOGGLEBOX star Tom Malone is quitting the Channel 4 show to pursue new opportunities.
Tom joined the cast of the Channel 4 hit alongside his family, the Malones, way back in season four.
Famous for their pile of cakes or the antics of their dogs, the family have become a firm favourite among viewers since joining the show.
But just as the new series of Gogglebox - also starring Caerphilly's own Dave and Shirley Griffiths - is due to start tonight, the 26-year-old has revealed he is quitting the show.
Tom posted the news to his 260,000 Instagram followers on the eve of the 17th season with a sign that read, “back on the market. Get at me for TV work”.
In the caption of his post he wrote: "So after 6 and a half years it's finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.
"I've loved every minute and I'm eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."
"I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.
"PS. Don't worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday."
He added: “To the future.”
The news will come as a blow to fans of the Manchester quartet with Tom becoming a firm favourite alongside his dad, Tom, his mum Julie and brother Shaun.
Tom, a professional dancer, has amassed 700,000 followers on TikTok with his dance moves earning 9.6 million likes, so he is unlikely to be short of offers.