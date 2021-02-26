THE Queen has urged those people hesitant about the coronavirus jab to "think about others" and get vaccinated.

The head of state, who received her jab in January, said she understood that people who have never had a vaccine would find it “difficult” but encouraged them to “think about other people rather than themselves”.

The Queen added: “Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important.”

It comes as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected in the coming days to release its recommendations on the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

These next steps follow the top nine priority groups – including all over-50s – being offered the jab.

The independent advisory committee is understood to have recommended that prioritisation should continue down the age ranges, with people in their 40s invited next for a jab.

The move could come as a blow to those who have been campaigning for teachers, police officers and other frontline key workers to be next on the list.

In response, Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh criticised the Government: “It’s absolutely disgusting – they don’t give a damn about us.

(PA Graphics)

“Prime minister Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel should hang their heads in shame.”

In a video call with health leaders from across the UK responsible for delivering the vaccine, the Queen was asked about her experience of having the jab.

She replied: “Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who’ve been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine.

She added: “It didn’t hurt at all.”

On the success of the rollout so far, the Queen said: “I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already.”