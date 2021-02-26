TWO PEOPLE have been arrested after an incident in Newport on Sunday.

Gwent Police were called to Lavery Close in St Julians at around 2pm on February 21.

A woman, 33, was found with injuries to her face, and needed medical treatment.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested, and has now been charged with section 18 wounding. She will appear at Newport Magistrates Court this morning (Friday).

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.